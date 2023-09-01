Intro to pickleball sessions at Kin Park pickelball courts

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John is offering intro to pickleball sessions every Tuesday at the new Kin Park pickleball courts.
The Peace Country Pickleball Association is offering free sessions each week until September 26th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Non-club members of all ages and skill levels are welcome to the drop-in activity.
No registration is required, but participants are asked to bring their paddle, ball and protective eyewear. Some loan equipment may be available.
Fort St. John’s fist pickleball courts opened during second week of August.
