Hudson’s Hope archery club thriving

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — Archery is a huge hit with residents in Hudson’s Hope, with the Tested True Archery Club enjoying a busy summer.
In June, the club hosted their first outdoor shoot at the Cameron Lake Outdoor Educational Centre, setting up 30-plus 3D targets along a 6.5km trail.
Hudson’s Hope RCMP officer Cpl. Erich Schmidt has been involved with the club since the beginning, and said the numerous targets allowed archers to test their skills at various distances and altitudes.
“This type of archery shoot provided archers with many shots that they would encounter while archery hunting and also provided some very dynamic shots that put even the best archer to the challenge,” writes Schmidt.
He added that the club is really grateful for the support of local and neighbouring businesses in the region, which made the event possible. The club also attended this year’s Hudson’s Hope Fall Fair to host another competition, inviting everyone to give archery a shot.
The archery club has also partnered with the River of the Peace Metis Society, providing the club with a very generous monetary donation, allowing them to purchase 24 3D archery targets, several youth and adult bows, and additional equipment needed to host larger archery events.
Weekly outdoor archery shoots are expected to continue into the fall at the Pearkes Centre field, with the club moving back indoors once the snow flies.
