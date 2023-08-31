Prince George Fire Centre maintains presence in northeast

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — High winds, drought conditions and lack of precipitation have contributed to increased fire behaviour in the northeast, according to the Prince George Fire Centre.
Sharon Nickel, fire information officer with the Prince George Fire Centre, said the fire centre is maintaining its presence in the northeast.
For several weeks, the fire centre has only been monitoring wildfires in the northeast as there is no risk to life or properties.
Nickel said crews have nearly contained an excursion, or a fire that left the fire’s perimeter, on the southwest side of the Donnie Creek wildfire.
Crews are also actively working on hotspots within the fire’s perimeter along the southeast side or wherever there are hotspots.
She said no open flames are on the southeast side, but crews maintain their presence along the southwest perimeter, near the Highway 97 corridor.
“Any areas of concern for the Donnie Creek fire do have crews and plans set in place,” Nickel said.
“We do have requests in for additional patrol flights for any new starts that might come after the wind event is done.”
The Donnie Creek wildfire is still out of control at approximately 583,153 hectares.
The fire information officer said there have also been some reports of smoke within the Stoddart Creek wildfire’s perimeter.
“There’s no current concern with that one. We did get some eyes out there, and that’s kind of to be expected,” Nickel said.
“It’s a large fire as well, so there’s going to be pockets within that may burn and continue to burn for some time.”
The Stoddart Creek wildfire is being held at 29,222 hectares.
She said with the wildfire situation in southern B.C. threatening thousands, the Prince George Fire Centre is supporting as much as possible.
“That said, we’re not empty of resources up here. We are just fewer resources available,” Nickel explained.
“We still have aircraft and crews, but there’s just significantly fewer people than we saw in the first half of the season.”
As of noon on August 31st, BC Wildfire Service banned category one fires, or campfires, in the Vanderhoof, Fort St. James, Mackenzie and Fort Nelson fire zones.
The air quality in Fort St. John is at a moderate risk, except in areas with smoke, it is at a high risk. The latest information on air quality can be found on the Government of Canada’s website.
In the Prince George Fire Centre, there are currently 58 active wildfires.
For updates on wildfires, visit BCWS’ website.
