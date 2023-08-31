First Nations agree to reopen Joffre Lakes Park this weekend, B.C. ministry says

By BC Stories, Canadian Press, Provincial 1 minute of reading

VANCOUVER — Joffre Lakes Park will reopen Labour Day weekend after public access was shut down by two First Nations in British Columbia last week.

B.C. Environment Minister George Heyman says in a statement that the plans come following ongoing conversations and with support from Lil’wat Nation and N’Quatqua First Nation.

He says the park will be open to visitors starting Friday and continue through the long weekend, before it closes again for three days starting Tuesday.

Heyman says the First Nations and government have mutually agreed there will be a reduction in day use passes available.

This comes after the First Nations issued a joint statement on Aug. 24, saying they were asserting their title rights on the land and jointly closing access to the park until Truth and Reconciliation Day on Sept. 30.

They said they would be taking the time to “harvest and gather” resources in the territory.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Joffre Lakes Park will reopen Labour Day weekend after public access was shut down by two B.C. First Nations last week. British Columbia's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

