Engage Sport North program comes to Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Engage Sport North’s program, Active Star, will soon be available in Dawson Creek, thanks to Enbridge’s financial support.
Active Star, launched in Prince George two years ago, allows preschool children to participate in free physical literacy education for two hours each weekday morning alongside their parents or guardians.
The program will be offered at the Northern Lights College in Dawson Creek starting mid-September.
According to Enbridge, physical literacy means having the basic skills, knowledge and comfort to participate in various physical activities.
The children will be encouraged to move and play within the open spaces provided by Engage Sport North, with the guidance of trained leaders.
Residents whose children are enrolled in the program will have the opportunity to participate and socialize alongside them.
“The cool thing about Active Star is that it also gets new parents or grandparents out there. They’re visiting while they’re all playing,” said Kimberly Feragen, athlete coach services at Engage Sport North.
“So not only are the children getting some physical literacy, making some friends, learning how to interact with other kids, but the parents and the grandparents are also doing that. So it’s also a family program.”
Once the child has outgrown diapers, guardians can drop off their children and join the Parent Pump program, which caters to those who want to use other sports facilities while their children exercise.
Active Star can hold 60 participants daily, with one physical leader per 10 participants.
One of Engage Sport North’s objectives is to offer inclusive programs in physical literacy.
To join the program, participants can register through the Engage Sport North website or go to the Northern Lights College campus.
Through Enbridge’s Fueling Futures program, the company donated $5,000 to Engage Sport North to reach more communities.
