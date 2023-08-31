Co-op Community Champion: Ben Hermance

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — August marks the first time a high school student has been named Co-op Community Champion, as 17-year-old Ben Hermance is being recognized for volunteering with the Taylor Speedway this summer.
Initially, Ben was showing up at the track to help his boss at CAPS Transport work on his car ahead of races, and eventually, he began helping out wherever he was needed.
“Ben attends the Taylor Speedway to help everyone. He is always ready and happy to help people with their cars or flagging for the younger children. He is friendly and does this on his own time to help everyone in the pits,” said the nomination for Ben.
After hearing the nomination, Ben says he is thankful but surprised because the speedway’s culture is all about assisting one another.
He got involved with the speedway after his boss learned about his experience working on cars in Australia and asked him if he wanted to help.
Ben’s love of cars and racing came from going to the speedway in Australia with his uncle all the time.
“I would just watch the cars, and I just grew up around them and learned how to drive them, learned how to fix them, a bit of everything,” said Ben.
Next season, Ben plans to return to the Taylor Speedway but as a competitor.
“[My boss is helping me look] for a car for me to race this upcoming racing season so we can help each other out.”
Ben and his mom moved from Geelong, Australia, to Fort St. John last September to be closer to family. Prior to moving here, Ben had never stepped foot in the Energetic City. He says he is enjoying the city a lot.
“The community is great — everyone helps everyone out. That’s something that didn’t really happen in my old town. Everyone just stuck to their own group and helped them out,” said Ben.
The high school student isn’t too sure what his life will look like after he finishes school but is hoping to get into some sort of trade. During the school year, he will have the opportunity to participate in a Northern Lights College program where students can try out different trades and see what interests them.
Outside of being at the speedway, lately, Ben has been playing a lot of volleyball in hopes of joining the North Peace Secondary senior team this season.
Congratulations to Ben Hermance for being named August’s Co-op Community Champion.
Anyone looking to nominate a community-minded person in need of recognition can head to Energeticcity’s website.
