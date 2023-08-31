BCUC launches Indigenous intervener funding program

VANCOUVER, B.C. — The British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) has launched a funding program for Indigenous governments and organizations who want to participate as interveners in the agency’s proceedings.
The BCUC’s Indigenous Intervener Capacity Fund (IICF) pilot program will provide up to $5,000 to First Nations, the Métis Nation of British Columbia and eligible B.C.-based Indigenous non-profit organizations after they have been accepted to participate as an intervener.
An intervener is an active third-party participant in a proceeding, which can include submitting questions, arguments, and evidence on matters that are within the scope of the proceeding.
Eligible organizations must be registered B.C.-based non-profits, focus primarily on supporting Indigenous communities or people and have a mandate from Indigenous governments or communities to advocate on their behalf.
The BCUC said funds will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and given upfront once an eligible party has been accepted as an intervener in a BCUC proceeding.
The funding can support relevant expenses such as hosting community meetings, providing honorariums, conducting research and paying professional fees.
The BCUC said the pilot program will continue for a year or the funds have been depleted, at this point, feedback on the program will be evaluated, and the next steps will be determined.
For more information about the IICF, including details on how to apply, review the IICF Guidelines on BCUC’s website.
