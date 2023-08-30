School District 60 gears up for back-to-school next week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Teachers and principals of School District 60 are preparing for back-to-school next week, including the implementation of a few new initiatives.
Stephen Petrucci, superintendent of School District 60, says he had meetings with principals and vice principals last week in preparation for the new school year.
“Teachers are coming in, preparing their bulletin boards, the hallways, the classrooms, and we’re excited to gear up for another school year,” Petrucci said.
On Tuesday, September 5th, students will return for a half day, with the first full day of school starting on Wednesday.
The Upper Halfway Elementary School gym will be finished in the fall, allowing students and the surrounding community to use the new space.
A change to the reporting system from kindergarten to grade 9 is being implemented by the province for the 2023 to 2024 school year as well.
“We’re using a rubric for our reporting assessment as opposed to grades,” Petrucci explained.
More information on the new reporting system can be found on the BC’s curriculum website.
New funding is also being utilized for food security from the Ministry of Education and Childcare.
Petrucci said that the fund will be similar to the affordability fund that was available in the 2022 to 2023 school year but on an ongoing basis to provide food for students who need it.
More information on what’s happening during the school year can be found on School District 60’s website.
