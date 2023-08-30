Milligan Creek Road expected to re-open by end of week

By News, Peace Region 1 minute of reading
Milligan Creek Road is currently closed to allow for slide repair works at Peterson’s crossing (DriveBC)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — B.C’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) said it expects Milligan Creek Road to re-open by the end of the week.

The ministry said the road was closed to allow for slide repair works at Peterson’s crossing.

Work on the road includes slope stabilization and restoring part of the road back to two lanes.

MOTI said this work started on August 15th and is anticipated to be finished by the end of this week.

For those travelling in the area, a detour route is available via Cecil Lake Road, Siphon Creek Road and the Doig Road.

Author

Spencer Hall is the investigative reporter at Energeticcity.ca. Holding a diploma from the British Columbia Institute of Technology’s Radio Arts & Entertainment program, he brings a unique blend of creativity and journalistic expertise to his work.

Hailing from the scenic landscapes of Northwest B.C., Spencer’s upbringing ignited his understanding of the essential role that local journalism and independent media play in fostering informed communities. His roots also sensitized him to the significance of reconciliation, motivating him to champion diverse voices and perspectives.

When he’s not delving into investigative work, you’ll find Spencer immersed in the worlds of literature and video games or taking his dog Teddy to the local dog park.

