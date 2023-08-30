Milligan Creek Road expected to re-open by end of week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — B.C’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) said it expects Milligan Creek Road to re-open by the end of the week.
The ministry said the road was closed to allow for slide repair works at Peterson’s crossing.
Work on the road includes slope stabilization and restoring part of the road back to two lanes.
MOTI said this work started on August 15th and is anticipated to be finished by the end of this week.
For those travelling in the area, a detour route is available via Cecil Lake Road, Siphon Creek Road and the Doig Road.
Stay connected with local news
Make us your
home page