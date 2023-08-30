Court Report: August 21st to 25th

Below are the latest sentences handed out from the Fort St. John and Dawson Creek Provincial Courts from August 21st to 25th.
Fort St. John Provincial Court, August 21st sentencing:
Ashton Dakota Downie (born 2001)
Downie was found guilty of operating a vehicle with over 80 blood alcohol content for an incident in Fort St. John on March 23, 2023. He was given a one-year prohibition from driving and fines totalling $2,600, including a victim surcharge, which goes towards helping victims of a crime.
Fort St. John Provincial Court, August 25th sentencing:
David Wayne Barber (born 1983)
Barber was found guilty of failing to stop for police or give information, driving a vehicle without due care and attention, possession of stolen property over $5,000, theft of $5,000 or under, breaking and entering with intent to commit an offence, theft of $5,000 or under and possession of property obtained by crime.
The charges occurred from July 2021 to November 2022 in Dawson Creek, Pouce Coupe, Bessborough and Charlie Lake.
He was sentenced to fines totalling $1,500, jail time served, a 12-month probation order, a 12-month conditional sentence, a forfeiture and ordered to submit a DNA sample.
A conditional sentence is a sentence to be served within the community, and a forfeiture allows the government to seize property and assets “tainted” by crime.
Teyannie Yanniese Cohen (born 1998)
Cohen was found guilty of possessing or using a stolen credit card for an incident on April 5th, 2023, in Baldonnel. Cohen was given a nine-month probation order and a suspended sentence, where the accused is given conditions to follow.
Kayla Mae Gonwick (born 1994)
Gonwick was found guilty of taking or occupying a vehicle or vessel without the owner’s consent for causing fear of injury or damage to a person or property, breach of release order and driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention for incidents from January to May 2023. She was sentenced to a conditional discharge, a one-year probation order, fines totalling $1225, including a victim surcharge and a $500 1-year recognizance after the allegation. If she breaks the conditions laid out by the court, she will have to pay the $500.
Shonn Tracey Dave Payou (born 1973)
Payou was charged with two counts of breach of probation, wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer, trespassing at night, two counts of being in a dwelling without lawful excuse and breaking and entering to commit an indictable offence. The charges occurred in Fort St. John from April 2021 to March 2023.
Payou was sentenced to jail time served, one-year probation, a suspended sentence and a six-month conditional sentence.
Dawson Creek Provincial Court, August 22nd sentencing:
Braiden Lee Nolan (born 1993)
Nolan was found guilty of causing fear of injury or damage to a person or property for an incident in Dawson Creek on July 13th, 2022. He was sentenced to a $500, 12-month recognizance after the allegation.
Dawson Creek Provincial Court, August 23rd sentencing:
Braiden Lee Nolan (born 1993)
Nolan was found guilty of assault for an incident on September 12th, 2020, in Dawson Creek. He was sentenced to a 12-month probation order, a suspended sentence and a $100 victim surcharge.
