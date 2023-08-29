Chetwynd Fire Department extinguishes Tuesday morning brush fire

The Chetwynd Fire Department responded to a brush fire just after 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The Chetwynd Fire Department responded to a brush fire early Tuesday morning. (Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca)

CHETWYND, B.C. — The Chetwynd Fire Department says no one was injured in a brush fire that was sparked around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to fire chief Dan Golob, the fire was located on private property, where sawdust piles were stored. He said the fuel self-combusted and displayed rank one fire behaviour on top of the piles.

“We established a water source, and we were able to control the head of the fire,” Golob said.

The fire department was able to get heavy equipment onto the fire to smother it, effectively extinguishing the fire after approximately three hours.

