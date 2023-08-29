Air quality is a high risk in Peace region due to wildfire smoke

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A special air quality statement remains in place in the Peace River and Fort Nelson regions on Tuesday due to wildfire smoke.
Environment Canada said wildfire smoke will impact both regions over the next 24 to 48 hours.
According to fire officer Pedro Roldan-Delgado with the Prince George Fire Centre, at least some of the smoke comes from the Donnie Creek Wildfire, which was discovered in May.
The Donnie Creek wildfire remains out of control at approximately 583,153 hectares.
Due to the weather conditions, the fire is becoming more active again.
Roldan-Delgado said crews are focusing on the fire’s southwest flank, where a planned ignition may occur if the conditions are favourable.
According to the Government of Canada, Fort St. John’s air quality is a high risk.
In areas with smoke, people considered at risk, including older people, children and people with lung conditions, should avoid strenuous activities outdoors, said Environment Canada.
The general public should also reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors if they begin experiencing symptoms like coughing and throat irritation.
The latest information on air quality can be found on the Government of Canada’s website.
There are approximately 56 active wildfires in the Prince George Fire Centre and 412 in British Columbia. More information can be found on the BC Wildfire Service’s website.
Stay connected with local news
Make us your
home page
Get news
texted to you