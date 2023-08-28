Wanted 30-year-old arrested

Fort St. John RCMP has arrested a 30-year-old facing multiple charges, including assault with a weapon.
By Featured, Fort St. John, News, Peace Region 1 minute of reading
A picture of a man with black hair on a grey background.
Branden Miskenack. (supplied)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John RCMP has arrested a 30-year-old facing multiple charges, including assault with a weapon.

Police put out a request to the public back in February asking for information finding Branden Miskenack.

On Saturday, August 26th, RCMP said he had been arrested and thanked the media and public for the assistance.

Miskenack is facing the following charges: assault with a weapon, assault, two counts of breach of release order and driving while prohibited under the BC Motor Vehicle Act.

Police did not state how they located Miskenack.

Report a typo or an error

Read our guiding principles

Stay connected with local news

Make us your

home page

Download

our App

Join our

Newsletter

Get news

texted to you

Author

Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old but started her journey as a journalist about a year ago. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John, and she plays video games during the week and D&D on the weekends. More by Shailynn Foster

Most Recent Stories

Login

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top