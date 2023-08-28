Wanted 30-year-old arrested

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John RCMP has arrested a 30-year-old facing multiple charges, including assault with a weapon.
Police put out a request to the public back in February asking for information finding Branden Miskenack.
On Saturday, August 26th, RCMP said he had been arrested and thanked the media and public for the assistance.
Miskenack is facing the following charges: assault with a weapon, assault, two counts of breach of release order and driving while prohibited under the BC Motor Vehicle Act.
Police did not state how they located Miskenack.
