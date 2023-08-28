Fort St. John’s Quinn Disher ready to make impact with Spruce Kings

Fort St. John’s Quinn Disher was traded from the Cowichan Valley Capitals to the Prince George Spruce Kings for future considerations.
The Prince George Spruce Kings acquired Fort St. John’s Quinn Disher. (Spruce Kings)

Disher played 21 games for the Capitals in the 2022-2023 season, finishing with four goals and eight assists for 12 points.

Disher played 21 games for the Capitals in the 2022-2023 season, finishing with four goals and eight assists for 12 points.

Before being acquired by the Capitals, he had two assists in eight games with the Brooks Bandits in the AJHL and six goals and eight assists in 21 games for the Trail Smoke Eaters.

“Quinn is a veteran player who can contribute in many areas of the game. He can be an impact player for us. He’s a great addition to our group,” said Mike Hawes, general manager for the Spruce Kings.

Over three seasons, Disher has played 113 games in the BCHL, scoring 31 goals and 48 assists for a total of 78 points.

Disher is committed to the Michigan Tech Huskies in the NCAA for the 2023-2025 season.

Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old but started her journey as a journalist about a year ago. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John, and she plays video games during the week and D&D on the weekends. More by Shailynn Foster

