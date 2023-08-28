Drake concert in Vancouver postponed at last minute due to technical issues

By BC Stories, Canadian Press, Provincial 1 minute of reading

VANCOUVER — A Drake concert scheduled for Monday evening in Vancouver was postponed at the last minute following issues with the newly installed video board at Rogers Arena.

A statement posted on social media by Canucks Sports & Entertainment, which runs the arena, said that Monday’s concert will be held on Wednesday instead.

The statement was posted about an hour before the concert was set to begin.

It noted that Drake was “ready and excited to perform.”

The statement says Drake’s concert scheduled for Tuesday will go ahead as planned.

The concerts are part of Drake’s “It’s All a Blur” tour, a collaboration with 21 Savage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2023.

The Canadian Press

