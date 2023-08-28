B.C.’s agriculture industry at forefront of climate change reality

By BC Stories, Canadian Press, Provincial 1 minute of reading

CALGARY — B.C. farmers say they’re increasingly concerned about climate change and the impacts of extreme weather on food production in the province.

Because of its warm climate, B.C. has a unique agriculture industry.

The province’s farmers can grow fruit and vegetables that won’t grow in other parts of Canada, and B.C. also boasts Western Canada’s only major winery regions.

But in the last three years, B.C. farmers have suffered through drought, extreme heat, flooding and fires.

These disasters have resulted in crop failures, livestock losses and widespread damage to farmland and infrastructure.

Some farmers say they’re worried about what the coming years will bring, and add their industry will need increased government support to prepare for future natural disasters.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2023.

The Canadian Press

