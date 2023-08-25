Potential diversions at Chetwynd Hospital and Health Centre emergency department

CHETWYND, B.C. — Northern Health is advising Chetwynd residents that the hospital’s emergency department may experience service disruptions in the coming days.
The health authority says the disruption is due to limited staff being available.
Those who require life-threatening emergency care should always call 911 for transport to the appropriate facility.
In the event of diversion, Northern Health says its partners in patient transfer and local health services will be notified, and signage will be placed at the facility informing patients to call 9-1-1 for transport.
Residents unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 811 or visit their website for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians, and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The Northern Health Virtual Clinic can also be called at 1-844-645-7811 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily to talk to a family doctor or nurse practitioner.
The advisory on Friday marks the seventh time in 2023 that Northern Health has posted to its Chetwynd and area-specific Facebook page warning of possible service disruptions at the hospital due to staffing challenges.
Make Energeticcity.ca your home page and never miss a local news story.