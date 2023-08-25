VideoMoose Talks – Northeast Immigrant Services Society & BC Conservation Officer

On this episode of Moose Talks, we sit down with the Northeast Immigrant Services Society and a BC Conservation Officer.
By Moose Talks, Moose Talks, Videos 1 minute of reading

On this episode of Moose Talks, we sit down with Hanna Buran of the Northeast Immigrant Services Society. The Society started recently to help connect families coming from Ukraine to services they need in Fort St. John.

Then, we talk with Kathleen Dyke of the BC Conservation Officer Service about what happened recently when four bears were put down because they were foraging in Hudson’s Hope.

Listen to Moose Talks every Friday morning at 10 on Moose FM, or watch the show live on Moose FM’s Facebook page.

This episode originally aired on August 25, 2023. To watch live, make sure to follow us on YouTube. We are also available on TikTokTwitter, and LinkedIn.

Make Energeticcity.ca your home page and never miss a local news story.

 

Report a typo or an error

Read our guiding principles

Author

His duties include social media management, digital marketing implementation, and video production. In his spare time, Greg enjoys reading comics, playing video games, and hanging out with his wife and dog. More by Greg Armstrong

Most Recent Stories

Login

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top