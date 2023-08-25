On this episode of Moose Talks, we sit down with Hanna Buran of the Northeast Immigrant Services Society. The Society started recently to help connect families coming from Ukraine to services they need in Fort St. John.
Then, we talk with Kathleen Dyke of the BC Conservation Officer Service about what happened recently when four bears were put down because they were foraging in Hudson’s Hope.
Listen to Moose Talks every Friday morning at 10 on Moose FM, or watch the show live on Moose FM’s Facebook page.
This episode originally aired on August 25, 2023.
