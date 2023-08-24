UPDATE: One man arrested in indecent exposure case

UPDATE: Fort St. John RCMP arrested a man in connection to the reports of a man exposing himself to young girls.
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John RCMP located and arrested a man on Thursday for committing an indecent act earlier in the summer.
The man has been released on a number of conditions, including not to be found within 100 feets of parks, playgrounds and other areas where children under 18 could be.
The suspect’s name is not being released pending approval of the charges from BC Prosecution Services.
His first court appearance will be Monday, November 27th, 2023.
At the beginning of August, local police had received two reports of a man in his 50s, wearing a ball cap and blue medical mask, driving around in a grey Honda Accord and exposing himself to young girls.
The car has been seen in the Kin Park area and school zones.
The recent arrest comes after a few Fort St. John residents headed to social media over the last week, warning the community about a suspicious grey car following girls.
Police told Energeticcity.ca that they have not received reports about the most recent incidents.
On Tuesday, an anonymous resident posted in a Fort St. John-based Facebook group about how a man in a grey car followed her daughter and her friend. It was in broad daylight when he stopped and started following them a few times, according to the post.
Another resident posted about a silver car circling near Alwin Holland while walking to meet her daughter on Wednesday. She said the man pulled away when he noticed her.
Neither of the recent reports mentions the man exposing himself.
It is unclear if the man who was arrested on Thursday was involved in the recent incidents. However, some local Facebook users claim it is the same car and person.
Mounties encourage residents to report any suspicious occurrences to the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100.
Make Energeticcity.ca your home page and never miss a local news story.