UPDATE: No injuries reported in vehicle incident on Highway 97

UPDATE: Information from the Dawson Creek RCMP was added to the story.
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — No injuries were reported in a vehicle incident on Highway 97 near Farmington on Wednesday afternoon, though traffic was briefly affected.
At approximately 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, DriveBC posted the information on Twitter, saying crews were en route.
According to the Dawson Creek RCMP the incident involved a semi and a pickup truck, and everyone invovled walked away from the incident.
