UPDATE: No injuries reported in vehicle incident on Highway 97

No injuries were reported in a vehicle incident on Highway 97 near Farmington on Wednesday afternoon, though traffic was briefly affected.
By Dawson Creek, News, Peace Region, Regional District 1 minute of reading
An incident on Highway 97 affected traffic on Wednesday, but no injuries were reported. (DriveBC, Twitter)

UPDATE: Information from the Dawson Creek RCMP was added to the story.

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — No injuries were reported in a vehicle incident on Highway 97 near Farmington on Wednesday afternoon, though traffic was briefly affected.

At approximately 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, DriveBC posted the information on Twitter, saying crews were en route.

According to the Dawson Creek RCMP the incident involved a semi and a pickup truck, and everyone invovled walked away from the incident.

Author

Recent graduate of BCIT’s Broadcast and Online Journalism program, born and raised in Vancouver, Jordan’s passion for broadcast and journalism began with her dream of becoming a hockey journalist and play-by-play commentator.

During her schooling, Jordan discovered a deep passion for reporting on Indigenous issues, culture and affairs. Jordan is also passionate about connecting with and listening to stories from people from different walks of life and cultural backgrounds.

Last Spring, Jordan completed her first season providing play-by-play for Trinity Western University Women’s Hockey and gameday hosting for BCHL Coquitlam Express.

Jordan enjoys radio anchoring, creating and editing video content, and hopes to one day pursue a career in investigative journalism as well as producing documentaries.

When Jordan isn’t looking for the next great story to tell, she enjoys taking pictures, riding her bike, collecting her favourite rock and roll albums on vinyl, and, of course, cheering on her beloved Canucks. More by Jordan Prentice.

