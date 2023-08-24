Fort St. John residents warn the public about a grey car following kids

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A few Fort St. John residents have headed to social media over the last week, warning the community about a suspicious grey car following girls.
On Tuesday, an anonymous resident posted in a Fort St. John-based Facebook group about how a man in a grey car followed her daughter and her friend. It was in broad daylight when he stopped and started following them a few times, according to the post.
Another resident posted about a silver car circling near Alwin Holland while walking to meet her daughter on Wednesday. She said the man pulled away when he noticed her.
The Fort St. John RCMP said it is still investigating a similar case from earlier this month involving a grey Honda Accord. However, it has not received any information on additional incidents.
It is unclear whether the recent incidents and those from a few weeks ago are connected, though residents claim it is the same car and person.
At the beginning of August, local police had received two reports of a man in his 50s, wearing a ball cap and blue medical mask, driving around in a grey Honda Accord and exposing himself to young girls.
Neither of the recent reports mentions the man exposing himself.
The car has been seen in the Kin Park area and school zones.
Mounties encourage residents to report any suspicious occurrences to the Fort St. John RCMP.
Anyone with any information on these incidents is asked to call the local detachment at 250-787-8100.
