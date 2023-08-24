Dawson Creek Kin Park multi-use outdoor facility now open

A new multi-use outdoor facility at Kin Park in Dawson Creek opened to the public earlier this week, according to a release from the city.
A new, multi-use facility at Kin Park in Dawson Creek has pickleball courts, tennis courts, and a multi-use court for tennis, badminton, or volleyball. ( City of Dawson Creek Recreation, Facebook )

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — A new multi-use outdoor facility at Kin Park in Dawson Creek opened to the public earlier this week, according to a release from the city. 

Located on the southeast side of the park along 110th Avenue, construction began on the free-to-use facility early this summer and includes pickleball courts, tennis courts, and a multi-use court for tennis, badminton, or volleyball. 

The city asks community members who use the facility to note some courts may still be locked until a few more items are completed and to walk on the paving stones provided to avoid tracking mud onto the courts where possible. 

According to the release, the tennis courts located across from the Dawson Creek Health Unit on 110th Avenue will be repurposed into a basketball court in the fall, equipped with both regulation-height hoops and shorter hoops for children. 

Once the project reaches final completion, the City of Dawson Creek will invite the public to a grand opening ceremony, recognizing the donations, planning, and hard work that brought the facility to fruition. 

More information about parks and recreation in Dawson Creek can be found on the city’s website. 

