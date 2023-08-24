Alberta man in custody after invading Fort Nelson home

FORT NELSON, B.C. — A man known to police in Alberta recently broke into a home in Fort Nelson and was arrested after a brief struggle with officers.
Randell Cole Auger, 36, was charged with break and enter, theft, assault causing bodily harm, assaulting a police officer and obstruction.
Police said Auger had just arrived in Fort Nelson.
On Wednesday, just after 9 p.m., Northern Rockies RCMP received a report of a home invasion on Boundry Road.
According to police, Auger entered the home through the front door and took keys from a key rack.
The homeowner chased Auger out of the house and down the street, where the suspect assaulted him. Other community members helped the homeowner and held the suspect until police arrived.
“This was a random event, and Auger is not known to the homeowners,” said Staff Sargeant Jason Rumming of the Northern Rockies RCMP.
Auger was combative with officers but was ultimately arrested.
Police said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious but not life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was remanded in custody to a provincial correctional facility while waiting for a future court appearance.
