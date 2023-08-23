Shaw customers in FSJ experiencing service interruption

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Some Shaw customers in Fort St. John are experiencing an interruption to their internet, television, and home phone services due to an outage.
Affected services include business internet,business phone, digital TV, VOD, Gateway, Ignite TV, and WiFi access points.
According to Shaw’s website, crews are currently working to restore services as quickly as possible.
To determine if an outage affects services, Shaw asks its customers to check their My Shaw website or app account and look for an “alert banner.”
To stay updated on the outage, click here.
Make Energeticcity.ca your home page and never miss a local news story.