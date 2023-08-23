Local rugby sensation joins UVIC Vikes

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Local rugby sensation Hailey Dutchak is set to begin her first semester at the University of Victoria (UVIC), where she will play for the UVIC Vikes varsity women’s rugby team.
Dutchak has been working hard to develop her skills as an athlete throughout the summer, most recently at the under-18 Canada West Top 40 camp in Shawnigan Lake. This year marked the camp’s return since the pandemic, according to Dutchak.
“It was the top-40 players from the west: B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba,” said Dutchak.
“We spent a week at Shawnigan having skills, drills, two training sessions a day, and then two intrasquad games.”
Dutchak’s mother, Crystal Dutchak, said university rugby is one of her daughter’s steps towards her ultimate goal — representing Team Canada internationally.
“Attending the under-18 camp this summer and moving into the under-20 program is the first step in achieving that goal,” said Crystal.
“Attending university has been part of that plan.”
Crystal says her daughter chose to enter UVIC’s nursing program after watching frontline workers during the pandemic and from her experience as a lifeguard.
“After becoming a lifeguard, she knew she wanted to work in a profession that helps and supports people,” said Crystal.
“Playing rugby has opened up options for her to complete both aspirations of competing in university sports and completing her degree.”
Crystal says she and Dutchak’s father, Jason, are incredibly “proud of the success and accomplishments” their daughter has had in her rugby career.
“We always encourage her to be a leader and to demonstrate good sportsmanship,” said Crystal.
“We are most proud of her efforts to grow the sport of rugby, and we look forward to seeing her smile on and off the pitch.”
Dutchak says she is looking forward to beginning her tenure with the UVIC Vikes.
“I’m really excited and super pumped,” said Dutchak.
Dutchak will play an exhibition game with the Vikes on September 1st before the season opener on September 9th. Both games are against the University of British Columbia (UBC).
Those who are interested in staying up to date on Dutchak’s journey with the Vikes can do so by visiting the UVIC varsity athletics website.
Make Energeticcity.ca your home page and never miss a local news story.