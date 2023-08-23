Hudson’s Hope pool to close for season next week

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — The Hudson’s Hope Pool will be closed for the season as of August 29th, according to a Facebook post by the district.
Pool-goers can enjoy all-day free admission on Monday, August 28th, and the pool will remain open that day until 11 p.m.
For more information, call the Hudson’s Hope district office at 250-783-9913.
Last summer, the pool was closed three times due to repairs and issues with the district’s water treatment plant. It was closed indefinitely on August 2nd, 2022, shortly after reopening.
Earlier this year, the district received $187,500 from the Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT) to repair the outdoor pool.
According to the NDIT, the project included the replacement of the pool liner, floor membrane, floor inlets and gutters to restore the outdoor pool.
The pool reopened on May 20th, 2023 and had no significant issues reported during the season.
