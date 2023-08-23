Highway 97 vehicle incident affecting traffic near Farmington

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — A vehicle incident on Highway 97 is affecting traffic in both directions near Sweetwater Road in Farmington, according to DriveBC.
At approximately 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, DriveBC posted the information on Twitter, saying crews were en route. DriveBC asks road users to drive cautiously in the area and expect delays.
This is a developing story, and Energeticcity.ca will update promptly when more information is received.
Dawson Creek RCMP was unavailable for comment at the time of publication.
