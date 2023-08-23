Highway 97 vehicle incident affecting traffic near Farmington

A vehicle incident on Highway 97 is affecting traffic in both directions near Sweetwater Road in Farmington, according to DriveBC.
An incident on Highway 97 is affecting traffic in both directions near Farmington. ( DriveBC, Twitter )

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — A vehicle incident on Highway 97 is affecting traffic in both directions near Sweetwater Road in Farmington, according to DriveBC.

At approximately 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, DriveBC posted the information on Twitter, saying crews were en route. DriveBC asks road users to drive cautiously in the area and expect delays.

This is a developing story, and Energeticcity.ca will update promptly when more information is received.

Dawson Creek RCMP was unavailable for comment at the time of publication.

