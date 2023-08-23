DGS Astro Paving golf tournament raises $60,000 for Association for Community Living

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — DGS Astro Paving’s 17th annual golf tournament raised $60,000 this year for the Fort St. John Association for Community Living (FSJACL).
Last year, the association received a record-breaking $65,000. The funds are used for items not funded elsewhere, such as wheelchair-accessible home renovations or vehicles.
The non-profit has received over $500,000 through the tournament over the course of 15 years.
During the tournament at Lakepoint Gold & Country Club on August 18th, clients of the association enjoyed spotting the holes, handing out drinks and spending the day with supportive community members.
FSJACL is a local non-profit organization that provides services to adults with developmental disabilities. For more information, visit their website.
