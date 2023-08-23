DGS Astro Paving golf tournament raises $60,000 for Association for Community Living

DGS Astro Paving’s 17th annual golf tournament raised $60,000 this year for the Fort St. John Association for Community Living.
Members of the Fort St. John Association for Community Living team at the golf tournament. (Facebook.)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — DGS Astro Paving’s 17th annual golf tournament raised $60,000 this year for the Fort St. John Association for Community Living (FSJACL).

Last year, the association received a record-breaking $65,000. The funds are used for items not funded elsewhere, such as wheelchair-accessible home renovations or vehicles.

The non-profit has received over $500,000 through the tournament over the course of 15 years. 

During the tournament at Lakepoint Gold & Country Club on August 18th, clients of the association enjoyed spotting the holes, handing out drinks and spending the day with supportive community members.

FSJ ACL clients and staff at the golf tournament last week. (Fort St John Association for Community Living, Facebook.)

FSJACL is a local non-profit organization that provides services to adults with developmental disabilities. For more information, visit their website.

