Community One Stop Registration kicks off next month

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John’s Community One Stop Registration kicks off at the Totem Mall on September 9th.
The registration provides an opportunity for community members to sign up for various fall programs and organizations throughout the Peace region.
The event hosts local businesses and organizations offering recreation, leisure activities, and cultural services. Both new and long-established businesses will participate in the event.
Businesses interested in promoting their organization at the event have until September 3rd to register for a table at the Community One Stop.
More information about the event or how to register for a table can be found on the City of Fort St. John’s website.
The Community One Stop Registration takes place at the Totem Mall from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 9th.
