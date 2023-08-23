City works to illuminate Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John is working on light projects around the community, including 100th Street and the skate park.
Ryan Harvey, communications manager for the city, said phase 4 of the 100 Street Corridor project includes catenary lighting.
“The best way to describe it is if you’ve seen a Hallmark Christmas movie, and they walk down a street, it’s those nice lights that run crisscrossing across the street. That’s catenary lighting,” Harvey explained.
This lighting aims to improve visibility and safety on main street.
Each year, the city updates and adds lights to trails and sidewalks, and in 2023, it was combined into one large project.
The trails, sidewalks, and streetlights project includes the installation of sidewalks and accompanying lighting along 84th Street and 95th Avenue, including near Toboggan Hill and the Rotary Skate Park.
Crews have also been upgrading the trail system in the city’s northwest, including adding more lighting.
“We know that the trails are well used in all seasons, and obviously, in the winter, it gets dark fairly fast, so lit trails was something that we’ve heard through our engagements on the Parks and Rec Master Plan,” Harvey said.
The work was awarded to Knappett Industries in April for $1.3 million.
During the same council meeting, Knappett was also awarded the contract for the 2023 water main and sewer upgrades worth $1.8 million.
