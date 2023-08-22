Heavy rainfall warning issued for B.C. South Peace

Rain on a window (file photo)

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. — Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the South Peace region near Tumbler Ridge and the McGregor area.

The weather service anticipates 60 to 80 millimetres of rainfall beginning on Wednesday morning. 

Environment Canada said the heavy rainfall will ease on Thursday morning as a low-pressure system continues to move south into Alberta.

According to the weather service, the rainfall could cause flooding in low-lying areas and flash floods and water pooling on roads.

It recommends residents monitor alerts and forecasts and watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks, and culverts.

To report severe weather, email BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

