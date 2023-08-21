Saulteau First Nations Culture Camp underway

CHETWYND, B.C. — Saulteau First Nation’s annual Culture Camp kicked off this weekend, giving participants a chance to learn traditional activities to understand the Indigenous way of life.
The one-week camp started on August 19th and will run till August 26th at Moberly Road near the Saulteau First Nations band office.
Tylene Paquette, the cultural connections coordinator for Saulteau, says the culture camp is a way to bring the old storytelling traditions into present life, where people gather to practice hunting and learn old traditional skills.
In previous years, the main focus at the camp has been learning the traditional language, said Paquette. This year, moosehide tanning was a priority.
“This is a significant activity for our people because moose hide is enrooted in our cultural memory, used for food, crafting, and making meaningful things,” said Paquette.
During the camp, Elders pass on their traditional knowledge. She says it is essential for Indigenous youth to learn about the values of hunting and bush life.
“Elders share knowledge to help combat the threat to their traditional practices such as hunting, language, and culture. Their traditional methods are connected to their identity,” said Paquette.
Paquette, who was previously a teacher at Saulteau, says the culture camp represents how First Nations used to teach.
“It’s not like regular school. You learn by doing things in the bush,” said Paquette.
She believes this way, people can experience what their ancestors did and feel a connection with them.
The camp is like an open classroom where people can ask anything and talk about everything.
Reconciliation is an integral part of this camp, said Paquette. She says this camp aims to share the Indigenous perspective with non-Indigenous people by engaging with them through discussions.
“Reconciliation means sharing what we have been through and our cultural experiences with other cultures,” Paquette.
Paquette says her ultimate goal is to create a social and cultural space where each generation brings experiences to create a future of hope and passion for Indigenous people.
