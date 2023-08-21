Fort St. John Fire Department members sent to Okanagan

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John fire department is sending a wildland apparatus and three members to the Okanagan to assist with wildfires.
On Friday, city council agreed to assist BC Wildfire Service with the wildfires in the Okanagan region, including the 11,000-hectare McDougall Creek wildfire, following a request from Emergency Management BC.
In a social media post, the fire department wrote that they were grateful for the support from other fire departments across the province earlier in the season.
“Our thoughts are with all the residents and first responders dealing with this historic wildfire season. Stay safe,” the fire department wrote.
Currently, the province has 384 active wildfires.
For the latest wildfire information, visit BCWS’ website.
