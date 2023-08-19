The latest news on the wildfires ravaging British Columbia

A state of emergency remains in place today across British Columbia as threatening wildfires force thousands of residents to evacuate from homes in the Okanagan in the southern Interior and elsewhere in the province.
Here are the latest developments on the B.C. wildfires (all times are PT):
7:30 a.m.:
The Lower East Adams Lake Wildfire has prompted evacuation orders in the Shuswap Lake area east of Kamloops.
The Columbia Shuswap Regional District and area Indigenous nations issued evacuation orders Friday night for the Scotch Creek, Lee Creek, Celista, Magna Bay and Little River areas.
The Scotch Creek and Takana Bay bridges were closed and Scotch Creek residents were told to evacuate by boat.
— This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2023.
The Canadian Press
