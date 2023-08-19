The latest news on the wildfires ravaging British Columbia

By BC Stories, Canadian Press, Provincial 1 minute of reading

A state of emergency remains in place today across British Columbia as threatening wildfires force thousands of residents to evacuate from homes in the Okanagan in the southern Interior and elsewhere in the province. 

Here are the latest developments on the B.C. wildfires (all times are PT):

7:30 a.m.:

The Lower East Adams Lake Wildfire has prompted evacuation orders in the Shuswap Lake area east of Kamloops.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District and area Indigenous nations issued evacuation orders Friday night for the Scotch Creek, Lee Creek, Celista, Magna Bay and Little River areas.

The Scotch Creek and Takana Bay bridges were closed and Scotch Creek residents were told to evacuate by boat.

—  This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2023. 

The Canadian Press

Make Energeticcity.ca your home page and never miss a local news story.

 

Report a typo or an error

Read our guiding principles

Author

Most Recent Stories

Login

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top