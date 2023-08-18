Municipal News Reporter

Energeticcity.ca is Fort St. John’s locally owned and operated community news website. We have a team of six reporters that work to cover our region. In the last two years, we have doubled the size of our newsroom.
Our company owns both Energeticcity.ca and the local radio station Moose FM. We are one of only a handful of independently owned and operated media companies left in Canada and are located in a young and vibrant community in Northeast B.C.
Join our team and help us cover the news that matters to this region.
Working at Energeticcity.ca and Moose FM will allow you to reach your career goals. We have big plans for 2023 and want you to be a part of our changes as we grow our news department further.
To fill this position, we need you to be:
- Informed, interested, enthusiastic and engaged.
- You must be someone who can find the news and understand even the little stories deserve the same coverage as the big stories.
- Ability to generate, write, and deliver news stories, sports and weather, focusing primarily on local and regional events and information.
- You must be a great writer who can summarize even the most difficult stories.
- You need to be able to work with social media and understand a WordPress website.
- You need to be great with a camera to help capture those news stories as they happen.
- And you must understand that news doesn’t happen only between 9 and 5.
- It would help if you were committed to charitable work and community involvement.
Job Requirements:
- Write stories for our website Energeticcity.ca and Moose FM.
- Research and post at least five stories a day.
- Have a positive attitude and be willing to roll with the punches.
- Fill in as needed in other areas of the news department.
- Valid driver’s license and clean driving record.
The deadline to apply is August 31, 2023, so send your resume and writing samples to careers@energeticcity.ca now.
Tre Lopushinsky
News Director
Moose FM/energeticcity.ca
Fort St. John, B.C.
