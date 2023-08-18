Hudson’s Hope reminds residents to remove fruit from property after bears put down

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — The District of Hudson’s Hope is reminding residents to remove fruit from their property after four bears were put down for foraging in the community.
The BC Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) asked the district to remind residents of the requirement to remove fruit attractants, such as apples, chokecherries and crab apples.
The bears put down were not aggressive or garbage bears, said the district.
“They were just being bears and foraging,” said a release.
The BCCOS can issue a ticket for attracting dangerous wildlife to land or premises with only half a day’s notice to clear the property. Failure to do so can result in a $230 fine.
The warning follows the two live bear traps recently set up in Hudson’s Hope.
Energeticcity.ca reached out to the BCCOS for more information about the bears that had to be put down but did not receive a response by publication time. The story will be updated in the future if further information is received.
