Dawson Creek looking to support programs on crime reduction, youth mentorship

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The City of Dawson Creek is looking to provide information about programs focused on crime reduction and youth mentorship to local organizations that may want to take them on.
Dawson Creek council voted against receiving the report for information on Monday and instead moved to promote the information.
In March, staff were directed to research the feasibility and costs of implementing four different community programs.
The programs in the report to council included Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Crime Stoppers, Block Parents and Taking Back Our City.
Mayor Darcy Dober said he doesn’t believe the city should take something like Big Brothers and Big Sisters on.
“We don’t have the staff, but we should get it out to community organizations,” Dober said.
Other council members agreed, including Kyle MacDonald, who said the city could lead some community engagement to find ways to help others implement the programs within Dawson Creek.
The motion to receive the report for information was defeated, with only councillor Charlie Parslow voting in favour.
MacDonald made a motion to direct the communication manager to engage in communications in the community to promote the possibility of starting some of the proposed programs.
“Just making sure this information is out there and available to anybody who would be interested in initiating these very valuable programs,” MacDonald said.
The motion was carried unanimously.
The full report can be found below:
