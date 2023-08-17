NorthRiver Midstream, FNFN donate home to NRRM for medical professionals

FORT NELSON, B.C. — NorthRiver Midstream and Fort Nelson First Nation have donated a condo to the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality in order to provide accommodation for travelling medical professionals.
According to a release from the NRRM, the condo was previously used by NorthRiver Midstream for staff working in the community.
After determining it was no longer needed, NorthRiver and FNFN discussed donating the condo to support the community’s economic and social development. FNFN suggested donating to the NRRM to support healthcare services in the community.
Fort Nelson Mayor Rob Fraser says the NRRM is “incredibly thankful” for the donation.
“NorthRiver and the FNFN really are showing what it means to come together in the spirit of community growth, wellbeing, and responsibility,” said Fraser.
“This positive step will assist with support for medical professionals in our communities.”
Brandon Anderson, President and CEO of NorthRiver Midstream Inc, says NorthRiver sees healthcare as a “fundamental pillar within every community” the company works.
“Helping to provide housing for those working in Fort Nelson so that they too can feel at home was an easy decision,” said Anderson.
Fort Nelson First Nation Chief Sharleen Gale says the donation “signifies a noteworthy juncture” in the region’s “collective path towards a more thriving and well-balanced community.”
“The Fort Nelson First Nation takes immense pride in participating in this cooperative initiative alongside NorthRiver Midstream Inc and the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality,” said Gale.
“As we come together to transfer ownership of this condominium, it’s more than just offering a residence for medical professionals on the move; it’s an earnest gesture of welcome to those who step away from their homes to tend to our community’s wellbeing.”
According to the NRRM, the condo will alleviate the challenges and expenses faced by the municipality of sourcing and renting temporary accommodation for medical professionals, and it also ensures healthcare providers can focus on their duties while feeling comfortable in Fort Nelson.
