Man dead after standoff with police outside Mackenzie home

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia has been notified about a man who killed himself after a standoff with police outside his home, according to the BC RCMP.
By Featured, News, Peace Region 1 minute of reading
The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia has been notified about a man who killed himself after a standoff with police outside his home, according to the BC RCMP. (Canva)

MACKENZIE, B.C. — The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) has been notified about a man who killed himself after a standoff with police outside his home, according to the BC RCMP.

On August 15th, Mackenzie RCMP received a report of a man at a pipeline site. He was said to have threatened the site workers and had a rifle and ammunition in his vehicle. The work site was subsequently evacuated.

Officers with the Mackenzie RCMP and the RCMP North District Emergency Response Team attended the man’s residence and set up containment.

According to police, mounties made multiple attempts to have the man surrender, but while outside, a bang was heard in the residence. Upon entering the home, officers found one man deceased.

The IIO BC is investigating police actions in the incident.

The IIO BC is a civilian-led police oversight agency that investigates incidents of death or serious harm where police are involved.

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Author

Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old but started her journey as a journalist about a year ago. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John, and she plays video games during the week and D&D on the weekends. More by Shailynn Foster

Most Recent Stories

Login

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top