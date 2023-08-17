Man dead after standoff with police outside Mackenzie home

MACKENZIE, B.C. — The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) has been notified about a man who killed himself after a standoff with police outside his home, according to the BC RCMP.
On August 15th, Mackenzie RCMP received a report of a man at a pipeline site. He was said to have threatened the site workers and had a rifle and ammunition in his vehicle. The work site was subsequently evacuated.
Officers with the Mackenzie RCMP and the RCMP North District Emergency Response Team attended the man’s residence and set up containment.
According to police, mounties made multiple attempts to have the man surrender, but while outside, a bang was heard in the residence. Upon entering the home, officers found one man deceased.
The IIO BC is investigating police actions in the incident.
The IIO BC is a civilian-led police oversight agency that investigates incidents of death or serious harm where police are involved.