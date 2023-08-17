FSJ Classic Cruisers holds Summer Nights Expo 2023

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John Classic Cruisers and Northern Lights Raceway are hosting a Summer Nights Expo this weekend, which includes races, a car show and a double feature of racing-themed movies.
Starting on Friday night at the Northern Lights Raceway, street drag races will be held to kick off the weekend, with gates opening up at 5 p.m. It’s $40 for racers to join, $5 for spectators and kids under 12 are free.
On Saturday, drag racing starts at 10 a.m. and is $40 for racers to join, $10 for spectators and kids under 12 are free.
Once racing wraps up, Lucas’s Pit Stop and Tasty Dogs will be on-site, and the Fort St. John Classic Cruisers will host a car show, including many classes and trophies for the winners. Cars, trucks, motorcycles, race cars and rat rods are all welcome.
Western Canada’s Basshead Lifestyle will also host a High-Octane Summer Sound off with four classes. Entry for this event is $15 per vehicle.
At 7 p.m., the double feature starts with Cars, followed by Superfast, a spoof of the Fast & Furious films.
Fort St. John Classic Cruisers ask attendees to bring a blanket chair, or they can sit in their cars for the movies. Wristbands will need to be bought and picked up by 3 p.m. Saturday, for $10 to stay for the films.
During the movies, Fort St. John Classic Cruisers will team up with Lucas’s Pitstop for a barbecue, serving up hotdogs and hamburgers for a cash donation.
Proceeds will be split between Blueberry River First Nation’s lunchbox program and the Women’s Resource Society. They will be accepting cash, clothing and non-perishable food donations as well.
Lucas’s Pitstop will also serve popcorn, ice cream, candy, pop and water for the movie.
Drag racing will continue on Sunday, starting at 10 a.m. and wrapping up around 4 p.m.
Sponsors for the event include Blue-Water LP and Systems Rental Source.