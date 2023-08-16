Local vet’s next court appearance moved to September

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A local vet’s court appearance for multiple sexual offences was cancelled on Wednesday and moved to September to fix a date for the sentencing continuation.
Justin Sewell is expected to appear back in court on September 15th, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Fort St. John Law Courts to fix a date.
On July 10th and 11th, Sewell was in court while a judge heard statements from the victim and other witnesses. The proceedings were adjourned on July 13th, and the hearing on July 14th was cancelled.
The date was supposed to be fixed later in July but was moved to August.
The veterinarian pleaded guilty to sexual assault, unlawfully recording intimate images and voyeurism on November 15th, 2022, following a sexual assault investigation that began in 2019.
The alleged offences reportedly occurred in Charlie Lake in 2007.
In order to prevent the victim and witnesses from being identified, details from the hearing are under a publication ban.