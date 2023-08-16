District of Taylor creating Commemorative Bench Sponsorship Policy

The District of Taylor is looking to adopt a Commemorative Bench Sponsorship Policy in order to provide local companies and organizations with the opportunity to sponsor benches throughout the community. 
By News, Peace Region, Taylor 2 minutes of reading
The proposed cost per commemorative bench sponsorship is $1,800 dollars. ( Canva )

TAYLOR, B.C. — The District of Taylor is looking to adopt a Commemorative Bench Sponsorship Policy in order to provide local companies and organizations with the opportunity to sponsor benches throughout the community. 

The policy provides parameters and guidelines for citizens to participate in a Commemorative Bench Sponsorship Program within the district’s green spaces, parks, facilities, and trails. 

The district would pay a one-time cost of $1,800 per sponsorship to purchase the bench and engrave and mount the plaque. The cost would be covered by the collected sponsorship fee. 

According to a report presented at Monday’s committee of the whole meeting, the cost of maintenance and care for the benches is predicably minimal and covered under existing parks and facilities maintenance budgets depending on where the bench is located. 

According to the policy, the inscription on each bench will be up to four lines, with 28 characters or spaces per line. Only text is allowed and must be approved at the discretion of the district. 

Requested inscriptions will not be permitted if it detracts from the image of the district, may be considered discriminatory, derogatory, or offensive, or exceeds the space available on the plaque, said the report.

Should the program be adopted, Taylor residents who are interested in participating in the Commemorative Park Bench Program will be able to fill out an application form available on the district website or at the Community Services Hub. 

The full report and policy detailing the Commemorative Park Bench Program can be read here. 

Because the report and policy were presented at a committee of the whole meeting, no decision on the adoption of the program has been made at this time. The policy has been received by staff for budgetary considerations.

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Author

Recent graduate of BCIT’s Broadcast and Online Journalism program, born and raised in Vancouver, Jordan’s passion for broadcast and journalism began with her dream of becoming a hockey journalist and play-by-play commentator.

During her schooling, Jordan discovered a deep passion for reporting on Indigenous issues, culture and affairs. Jordan is also passionate about connecting with and listening to stories from people from different walks of life and cultural backgrounds.

Last Spring, Jordan completed her first season providing play-by-play for Trinity Western University Women’s Hockey and gameday hosting for BCHL Coquitlam Express.

Jordan enjoys radio anchoring, creating and editing video content, and hopes to one day pursue a career in investigative journalism as well as producing documentaries.

When Jordan isn’t looking for the next great story to tell, she enjoys taking pictures, riding her bike, collecting her favourite rock and roll albums on vinyl, and, of course, cheering on her beloved Canucks. More by Jordan Prentice.

Most Recent Stories

Login

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top