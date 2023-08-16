District of Taylor creating Commemorative Bench Sponsorship Policy

TAYLOR, B.C. — The District of Taylor is looking to adopt a Commemorative Bench Sponsorship Policy in order to provide local companies and organizations with the opportunity to sponsor benches throughout the community.
The policy provides parameters and guidelines for citizens to participate in a Commemorative Bench Sponsorship Program within the district’s green spaces, parks, facilities, and trails.
The district would pay a one-time cost of $1,800 per sponsorship to purchase the bench and engrave and mount the plaque. The cost would be covered by the collected sponsorship fee.
According to a report presented at Monday’s committee of the whole meeting, the cost of maintenance and care for the benches is predicably minimal and covered under existing parks and facilities maintenance budgets depending on where the bench is located.
According to the policy, the inscription on each bench will be up to four lines, with 28 characters or spaces per line. Only text is allowed and must be approved at the discretion of the district.
Requested inscriptions will not be permitted if it detracts from the image of the district, may be considered discriminatory, derogatory, or offensive, or exceeds the space available on the plaque, said the report.
Should the program be adopted, Taylor residents who are interested in participating in the Commemorative Park Bench Program will be able to fill out an application form available on the district website or at the Community Services Hub.
The full report and policy detailing the Commemorative Park Bench Program can be read here.
Because the report and policy were presented at a committee of the whole meeting, no decision on the adoption of the program has been made at this time. The policy has been received by staff for budgetary considerations.