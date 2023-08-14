Underground utility installation closes portion of 112th Avenue for a week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John is letting the community know that 112th Avenue between 92nd and 95th Street will be closed to install underground utilities.
The installation started on Monday and is part of the upgrades to extend and connect the sanitary main along 93rd Street to increase capacity.
According to the City of Fort St. John, the closure will last approximately one week.
The total cost of the project is $870,000.
The city asks residents to obey all traffic control signage, find alternative routes and slow down near crews.