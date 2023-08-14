Northern Rockies Secure Landfill issued warnings for non-compliance

The BC Environmental Assessment Office has issued a warning to an Alberta-based company for its handling of a landfill for hazardous materials from oil and gas activities approximately 20 kilometres south of Fort Nelson.
By Featured, Fort Nelson, News, Peace Region 2 minutes of reading
An Alberta-based company has been issued a warning by the BC Environmental Assessment Office after four non-compliances were found during an inspection at its landfill near Fort Nelson.

FORT NELSON, B.C. — The BC Environmental Assessment Office has issued a warning to an Alberta-based company for its handling of a landfill for hazardous materials from oil and gas activities approximately 20 kilometres south of Fort Nelson.

On June 27th, a compliance and enforcement officer, Giovanni Casponi, inspected the Northern Rockies Secure Landfill — formerly owned and operated by Tervita Corporation before being acquired by Secure Energy in a merger.

Four non-compliances were found during the inspection, including not submitting annual reports to the Environmental Assessment Office (EAO) in 2021 and 2022, not giving Doig River First Nation a tour, not treating potential contact water as leachate and not installing sufficient fencing to prevent wildlife from entering the landfill.

Leachate is water that filters through wastes in a landfill, which draws out chemicals or materials from the waste.

Seven other areas of the inspection were found to comply with the EAC.

The maximum penalty for failure to comply with an EAC is $1,000,000, and on each subsequent conviction, a fine of no more than $2,000,000.

The EAO Compliance and Enforcement branch will continue to monitor these issues and may follow up with further inspections.

Future or continued non-compliance may result in additional enforcement action against Secure Energy.

The company was issued an EAC on March 31st, 2009, for a secure landfill for the long-term storage of up to 2,200,000 cubic metres of hydrocarbon and salt-contaminated materials generated from oil and gas activities.

The full inspection record can be found below:

Northern-Rockies-Secure-Landfill_Inspection-Record_20230050_IR001_FinalDownload

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Author

Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old but started her journey as a journalist about a year ago. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John, and she plays video games during the week and D&D on the weekends. More by Shailynn Foster

Most Recent Stories

Login

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top