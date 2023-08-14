Miracle Treat Day raises over $10K in Fort St. John for BC Children’s Hospital

Miracle Treat Day at the Fort St. John Dairy Queen raised $10,742 for the BC Children’s Hospital.
Fort St. John Dairy Queen raised $10,742 for the BC Children’s Hospital on Miracle Treat. (Tre Lopushinsky)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Miracle Treat Day at the Fort St. John Dairy Queen raised $10,742 for the BC Children’s Hospital.

On August 10th, 1,547 Blizzards were sold at the location.

For over 20 years, Dairy Queen has run the fundraiser, with net proceeds being donated to children’s hospital foundations.

In 2022, Canadian children’s hospitals delivered care for more than three million patients in-person and virtually.

Last year, Miracle Treat Day raised $2,341,922 nationally for Children’s Hospitals.

This year’s national totals have not been released.

Donations can still be made through Dairy Queen’s website.

