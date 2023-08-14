Fort St. John man wins $500K from Scratch & Win ticket

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John’s Donald MacEwan recently won $500,000 from a Reel Cash Scratch & Win ticket.
MacEwan said he purchased and checked his ticket at Kelly’s Convenience on 100 Avenue during a typical morning coffee run, said a British Columbia Lottery Corporation release.
“I scratched the ticket and noticed there was a match at the bottom, so I scanned it through the self-checker, and it said I won $500,000,” MacEwan recalled. “I was in such shock and thought to myself, ‘Holy Mackerel!’”
The Fort St. John resident said his dream has been to live financially free one day. After winning the large prize, MacEwan plans to retire early and spend more time doing the things he loves to do, the release said.
“It’s the nicest feeling to be able to live every day doing what I want and to have the freedom to retire early and fish more.”
So far in 2023, Scratch & Win players have redeemed more than $115 million in prize-winning tickets, according to the BCLC.