Blizzard Bicycle Club battle each other and mother nature during Sunday’s race

The Blizzard Bicycle Club battled each other and mother nature during Sunday’s race, which resulted in Nigel Wray coming out on top.
By Fort St. John, News, Peace Region, Sports 2 minutes of reading
Blizzard Bicycle Club members competing during a race on August 14th. (Kristine Bock)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Blizzard Bicycle Club battled each other and mother nature during Sunday’s race, which resulted in Nigel Wray coming out on top.

Nigel Wray placed first with a time of 1:07:30, and in second place was Davide Loro at 1:19:30.

Kristine Bock with the club said everyone started at a good pace on Rose Prairie Road, with Barb Jarnigin leading the pack to start.

“After the first set of hills were completed, the pack started to break up. Nigel Wray and Davide Loro managed to keep up with Jarnigin for the initial push and then took advantage of the strong tailwind,” wrote Bock in her race recap.

Wray eventually put his head down and burst forward to take the early lead.

As for the rest of the participants in Sunday’s race, Bock said Ard Hoogenboom, Sam Keats and Calvin McCracken kept together for the first quarter of the race before breaking off. Madison McCracken started the race late due to needing a front tire.

The racers didn’t have too much trouble with the weather, taking advantage of downhill sections and the tailwind until they turned at Upper Pine School.

“The winds had ramped up to a steady headwind of around 45km/hr with 60km/hr gusts, making the trip back a grind. Some managed to pack up and draft off each other, where the leaders ended up powering in on their own,” wrote Bock.

August 13th Blizzard Bicycle Club race results:

  • Nigel Wray – 1:07:30
  • Davide Loro – 1:19:30
  • Barb Jarnigin – 1:21:15
  • Calvin McCracken – 1:25:43
  • Ard Hoogenboom – 1:26:04
  • Sam Keats – 1:31:25
  • Madison McCracken – 1:31:42

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Author

Tre Lopushinsky is the News Director at Energeticcity.ca, and a NAIT broadcasting graduate. His love for local journalism started in Lloydminster, where he realized the importance of covering issues/topics for smaller municipalities. He is also the co-host of Before The Peace, highlighting Indigenous voices in the North Peace. In his off time, Tre is yelling at his tv while watching pro wrestling, MMA, and basketball. More by Tre Lopushinsky

Most Recent Stories

Login

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top