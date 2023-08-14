Blizzard Bicycle Club battle each other and mother nature during Sunday’s race

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Blizzard Bicycle Club battled each other and mother nature during Sunday’s race, which resulted in Nigel Wray coming out on top.
Nigel Wray placed first with a time of 1:07:30, and in second place was Davide Loro at 1:19:30.
Kristine Bock with the club said everyone started at a good pace on Rose Prairie Road, with Barb Jarnigin leading the pack to start.
“After the first set of hills were completed, the pack started to break up. Nigel Wray and Davide Loro managed to keep up with Jarnigin for the initial push and then took advantage of the strong tailwind,” wrote Bock in her race recap.
Wray eventually put his head down and burst forward to take the early lead.
As for the rest of the participants in Sunday’s race, Bock said Ard Hoogenboom, Sam Keats and Calvin McCracken kept together for the first quarter of the race before breaking off. Madison McCracken started the race late due to needing a front tire.
The racers didn’t have too much trouble with the weather, taking advantage of downhill sections and the tailwind until they turned at Upper Pine School.
“The winds had ramped up to a steady headwind of around 45km/hr with 60km/hr gusts, making the trip back a grind. Some managed to pack up and draft off each other, where the leaders ended up powering in on their own,” wrote Bock.
August 13th Blizzard Bicycle Club race results:
- Nigel Wray – 1:07:30
- Davide Loro – 1:19:30
- Barb Jarnigin – 1:21:15
- Calvin McCracken – 1:25:43
- Ard Hoogenboom – 1:26:04
- Sam Keats – 1:31:25
- Madison McCracken – 1:31:42