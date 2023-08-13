Energeticcity.ca Weekly Review: We Have Been Blocked

Welcome to the next installment of Weekly Review, the series where we mention what’s going on behind the scenes and showcase the previous week’s top stories.
If you want to get this review directly in your inbox, all daily newsletter subscribers receive it every Sunday!
Behind the Scenes
We’ve been talking about it for a while now, but it’s finally happened. We have been officially blocked on Facebook and Instagram. For a lot of you, this will be what you see when you try to look us up on those platforms:
For those who haven’t heard yet, Meta has decided to block Canadian news as a response to Bill C-18 (known as the Online News Act) passed by the federal government a couple of months ago. In response, we have officially decided to stop posting on Facebook and Instagram moving forward. You can read more about that decision here.
To continue to stay up-to-date on everything happening in our region, here are a couple of things you can do: bookmark our website on your favourite browser, sign up for our newsletters, download our app, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and TikTok. And if you really want to help make sure local news survives, becoming a Supporter is always appreciated!
Top Stories of the Week
It’s always interesting to see what the readers of Energeticcity.ca are most interested in the region. Sometimes it’s a big decision that will impact property taxes, and sometimes it’s a new restaurant coming to town. Here are the top stories for the week of August 6 to 12, 2023:
- FSJ Businessman Fined Over $40,000: for dumping waste in a lagoon in Charlie Lake, while the judge also noted the shortcomings of two provincial ministries.
- Ranch Receives Century Farm Award: The Bouffioux family from Fort St. John was presented with a Century Farm Award from MLA Dan Davies on behalf of the province on Monday to recognize its contribution to agriculture in British Columbia since 1916.
- Man Sentenced for Sexual Assault of 13-Year-Old Girl: Anthony Collins has been sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 13-year-old in Fort St. John.
To stay up-to-date on local news and events, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn. Want to keep local journalism alive? Become a Supporter!