NLC Board of Governors elects new chair

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Lori Archibald has been elected as the new chair of the Northern Lights College (NLC) Board of Governors.
Archibald has served on the board for five years, including three years as vice-chair.
“This is such a pivotal point in time for our college with the strategic plan refresh, campus revitalization project, a newly minted president, and his engaged and professional leadership team,” Archibald said.
“I am confident our students will flourish in our college and community, providing us with the services we will require for the years ahead.”
She is joined by the newly elected vice-chair, Judy Fox-McGuire, who has been a board member since 2018.
The board also has two new members: Jennifer Moore and Colleen Brown.
NLC Board of Governors 2023-24:
- Lori Archibald, Board Chair
- Brandon Mackinnon, Faculty Board Member
- Colleen Brown, Board Member
- Judy Fox-McGuire, Board Vice-Chair
- Jennifer Moore, Board Member
- Kurtis Rabel, Support Board Member
- Mike Gilbert, Board Member
- Rob-Roy Douglas, Ex-Officio, Education Council Chair
- Ramanpreet Kaur, Student Board Member
- Stephanie Goudie, Board Member
- Todd Bondaroff, Ex-Officio, President and CEO
NLC Board of Governors meetings are open to the public and can be attended in person or online. Visit their website for more information.