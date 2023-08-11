Avanthay puts up fastest time this season at Baldonnel trial

Ray Avanthay with the Blizzard Bicycle Club finished the Baldonnel time trial in 23 minutes and four seconds on Thursday. (Blizzard Bicycle Club.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Ray Avanthay finished the Baldonnel time trial in just over 23 minutes on Thursday, the fastest so far this season.

Nigel Wray finished the trial 30 seconds behind Avanthay at 23:34, and Melvin Jarnagin placed third with a time of 28:46.

The Blizzard Bicycle Club had fifteen riders participate in the time trial.

Baldonnel Time Trial Results for August 10th:

1. Ray Avanthay – 23:04

2. Nigel Wray – 23:34

3. Melvin Jarnagin – 28:46

4. Calvin McCracken – 29:12

5. George Gamble – 29:29

6. Barb Jarnagin- 29:35

7. Pat Ferris – 29:54

8. Sam Keats – 30:21

9. Trevor McDonnell – 30:49

10. Brett McCracken – 31:16

11. Landis Dell – 32:06

12. Madison McCracken – 33:12

13. Richard Wood – 36:09

14. Ezra Jarnagin – 36:47

